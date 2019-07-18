A PENSIONER has appeared in court following an alleged hit-and-run in Fife.
Ian McFarlane, 74, faced four charges when he appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court today.
Mr McFarlane was charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.
He was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
It comes after cyclist Scott Walker was found on the A917 between Elie and St Monans at around 7.45pm on July 8.
The 43-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he died the next day.
McFarlane, of Dundee, made no plea and he was remanded in custody, the Crown Office confirmed following the hearing.
The case was continued for further examination and he is expected to return to court next week.
