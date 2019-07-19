A new pared-back recording of Freddie Mercury is to be released by a close friend.
Dave Clark worked with the Queen singer on a concept album based on the musical Time during the 1980s.
READ MORE: I survived Glastonbury - just!
Taken from the album, a stripped-back version of Time Waits For No One is to be released on picture disk.
A 7in vinyl and a CD single of the record will also be available for Mercury fans.
The recording planned for release features a simple piano backing, with the Queen singer showing off his distinctive and powerful vocals for the track.
READ MORE: Queen's Brian May speak of Freddie Mercury's AIDS battle
A conversation between Mercury and Clark is also packaged with the recording.
The previously unreleased version of Time Waits For No One, produced by the singer's close friend, will be available from July 26.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.