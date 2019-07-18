DONALD Trump said he 'felt badly' about supporters chanting "send her back" about a Somali-born Congresswoman during a rally.
The US President said he was "not happy" about the cries which broke out during a campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, adding that he had tried to stop the shouts by speaking again "very quickly".
Speaking at a White House press conference today, Mr Trump said: "I felt a little badly about it. I would say that I was not happy with it. I disagreed with it."
The chants were directed at Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who came to the US from Somalia as refugee aged 12.
Ms Omar and three other female politicians who are all US citizens but of non-white ethnicity were told by Mr Trump in a series of tweets on Sunday that they "could leave" if they do not like the US.
It followed criticism by them of conditions at immigration detention centres.
