A SCHOOLBOY has died and three teenagers were rushed to hospital after reportedly taking ecstasy at a party.

Friends paid tribute online to Brandon Rice, 17, a pupil at Hamilton Grammar School in Lanarkshire after he died on Wednesday.

The keen rugby player, who had attended the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow at the weekend, was described as "an amazing, kind, wonderful and caring person".

It comes after the fifth-year pupil collapsed at a house party in Hamilton in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

Two girls, 16 and 17, and a boy, 16, also received medical treatment but are not believed to be in a serious condition.

His death came the day after Scotland was revealed to be the drug death capital of Europe.

Police Scotland said: “About 3.30am on Wednesday, 17 July 2019 officers attended a house in Pitreavie Court in Hamilton following the report that a 17-year-old male youth had taken unwell.

“He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to the University Hospital Hairmyres where he died."