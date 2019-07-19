Andy Robertson, the Scotland and Liverpool left-back, has been awarded the Tennent’s Golden Can.
Robertson has become the latest star signing in a list of Scottish icons to have won the (solid) Golden Can Award. Tennent’s serve up the accolade to the most deserving Scottish icons across the globe in all areas of culture, including film, TV, comedy, music and sport. Andy will be in the company of other legends like Irvine Welsh, Martin Compston, Biffy Clyro and Karen Gillan in the Golden Can Hall of Fame.
The Scotland captain has been given the honour after securing the Champions League and earning a place in the PFA team of the year last season.
Alan McGarrie, Group Brand Director at Tennent’s, said: “Andy represents every one of us who had a dream to play for their country. There have been ample opportunities throughout Robertson’s story where he could have settled, rather than captaining his country. But he didn’t; he stuck in and worked hard to achieve sporting excellence. For that, we at Tennent’s believe he’s more than worthy of a Golden Can."
Andy Robertson, said: “I’m grateful to Tennent’s for awarding me this accolade at the end of an incredible season. It’s a real honour to be joining some of Scotland’s greats across the cultural and sporting landscapes – from Irvine Welsh and Biffy Clyro to Martin Compston and Mark Millar.”
