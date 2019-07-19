Andy Robertson, the Scotland and Liverpool left-back, has been awarded the Tennent’s Golden Can.

Robertson has become the latest star signing in a list of Scottish icons to have won the (solid) Golden Can Award. Tennent’s serve up the accolade to the most deserving Scottish icons across the globe in all areas of culture, including film, TV, comedy, music and sport. Andy will be in the company of other legends like Irvine Welsh, Martin Compston, Biffy Clyro and Karen Gillan in the Golden Can Hall of Fame.