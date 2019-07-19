A weather warning has been issued for much of Scotland with the Met Office issuing a "be aware" thunderstorm warning.
The warning is in place from 7pm this evening until around 10am tomorrow morning.
READ MORE: Woman killed by lightning strike while hiking in Highlands
Subsequent yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued across the west coast for much of the weekend.
READ MORE: Weather in Glasgow
The yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place for Sunday from 6pm until Monday morning at 6am.
Forecasters are warning that flooding may take place in parts of Scotland and travel may be increasingly difficult. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is also a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.