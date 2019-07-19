Tributes have been paid to a "charismatic" teenage boy who died after becoming unwell at a house in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to a property in Pitreavie Court, Hamilton, at around 3.30am on Wednesday after 17-year-old Brandon Rice took ill.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride where he later died.

It is understood one line of police inquiry is that the death may be drugs related, however a post-mortem examination has yet to be carried out to establish the circumstances.

Friends said he had taken ecstasy during a party at the property.

Two girls, 16 and 17, and a boy, 16, also fell ill and required medical treatment, but their condition is understood not to be serious.

Brandon had just finished his fifth year at Hamilton Grammar School.

Headteacher Graeme Sives said: "Everyone at the school had a great affinity with Brandon - he was friendly, endearing and charismatic.

"He was as popular with staff as he was with his fellow students and had just been elected as a prefect for next session.

"Brandon was a talented sportsman, particularly in rugby and also last month gained a silver medal in track and field at the county sports."

Mr Sives added: "He was a student mentor for the Sportworx training programme having excelled on the course the previous year and had career options in that area as well as ambitions to join the fire service.

"Brandon was a fine young man and is a great loss to our school community.

"He had contributed so strongly and had so much to offer and his passing will be keenly felt by all of us."

Friends have also described the teenager, who had attended the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow at the weekend, as "an amazing, kind, wonderful and caring person".