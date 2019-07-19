IRAN claims to have seized a British tanker with 23 crew on-board in the latest escalation of tensions in the region.

Defence secretary Penny Mordaunt has been briefed on the incident.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard told state TV they had seized the Stena Impero oil vessel after it strayed into Iranian waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's semi-official news agency Fars said it had been "violating international maritime rules".

However, the tanker's owner Stena Bulk have disputed this. It said the tanker was in international waters at the time, but now appeared to be heading north towards Iran.

It is believed to have been captured around 4.18pm local time (5.18pm BST).

The Ministry of Defence is "urgently seeking" further information.

The Stena Impero is understood to have been en route between Kandla in western India and the Port of Jubail in Saudi Arabia at the time of being seized.

In a statement, Stena Bulk said ship manager Northern Marine Management had lost contact with the crew of 23 after "unidentified small crafts and a helicopter" approached the vessel.

The company added: "There are 23 seafarers aboard. There have been no reported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners and managers.

"The priority of both vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager Northern Marine Management is the safety and welfare of the crew.

"We are in close contact with UK government authorities."

A spokeswoman from the UK's Ministry of Defence said: "We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf."

It comes after a war of words broke out between the US and Iran in the past 24 hours over the fate of an unmanned drone.

President Donald Trump told a White House press conference on Thursday that the USS Boxer had shot down a drone belonging to Iran after it came within 1000 yards of the American warship and ignored repeated warnings to back off.

However, Iran later denied that the drone belonged to Iran and suggested the US had shot down one of its own drones by mistake.







