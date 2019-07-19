AS the clock ticks down to the grand Conservative unveiling on Tuesday morning, Boris Johnson is believed to be holed up in London this weekend, consulting key advisors on the formation of his Cabinet.

Of course, a great assumption is being made that the former London Mayor will be the new resident of No 10. And while Jeremy Hunt insists he still has a chance of turning the tables, few, it has to be said, are preparing to eat their hats.

Those on the way out appear to be the obvious victims.

Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, threatening to join a no-confidence vote in Boris, will be the first out of the door, followed quickly by David Lidington, Theresa May’s deputy, and Secretaries of State Gauke, Stewart, Clark, Grayling and Bradley.

Sir Alan Duncan, the Foreign Office Minister, who famously denounced Mr Johnson for throwing Sir Kim Darroch, the former ambassador to Washington, “under a bus” over the diplomatic leaked cables row, will also be dispensed with.

Rumours abound that before they are pushed, several ministers will make a joint leap in a final act of defiance.

Among those who can expect jobs are leadership challenger Jeremy Hunt, who could stay in the glamour job of Foreign Secretary, but might be moved to, say, party Chairman or even Trade of Business - he is after all an entrepreneur - to make way for a more loyal friend like Brexiteer Dominic Raab.

Keen to promote a woman to one of the big three roles, it would, of course, be a big statement if Mr Johnson appointed Amber Rudd to be the Conservatives’ first female Foreign Secretary.

However, the key appointment will be that of Chancellor. Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, has been lobbying hard for the job as has Liz Truss, the current deputy at the Treasury. But Matt Hancock, the youthful Health Secretary and a former Treasury aide, might pip them to the job and be a surprise appointment.

There has been talk of a return for former leader Iain Duncan Smith, who is said to believe he has “unfinished business” on Universal Credit.

Mr Johnson’s erstwhile nemesis, Michael Gove, is likely to stay at the Department of the Environment, while David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary and long-term critic of the expected new PM, could stay put at Dover House to “mentor” one or two new junior ministers, one of whom could take over in a year or so.

With Sir Kim’s replacement still to be named, one intriguing suggestion is the appointment of Liam Fox, the Trade Secretary, to the role. A staunch Atlanticist with good contacts in Washington, it is a job the Scot would likely relish. With a knighthood to boot.

Meanwhile, Gavin Williamson, ousted as Defence Secretary over Huawei-gate, was Mr Johnson’s campaign manager, and is set for a return to the frontline, possibly returning to his former role as Chief Whip.