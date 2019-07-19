A woman has died after a two-car collision in West Dunbartonshire.

The 67-year-old was a passenger in a Land Rover travelling on the A82 at Dumbarton when the crash happened on Friday morning.

Police Scotland said the vehicle was travelling east when it appeared to become out of control near Dunbritton Road, crossed the central reservation and struck a Volkswagen Passat heading in the other direction.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The 74 year-old Land Rover driver was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, where he is being treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious.

The 53-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was treated at the scene for his injuries and did not need hospital treatment.

Sergeant Archie McGuire, of the road policing department at Dumbarton, is appealing for information about the crash, which happened at about 9.15am.

Any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, is being urged to contact police.