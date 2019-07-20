HALF a century ago, the world held its breath as two explorers took man’s first ever steps onto the surface of another world.

People across the globe watched in amazement as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked across the lunar landscape into the early hours of July 21, taking photos, collecting samples, planting a US flag and taking a call from then-president Richard Nixon.

“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” Armstrong famously said.

Now, as the world turns its eyes to the heavens to mark the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Landing, an astronaut who followed the Apollo 11 crew’s path into outer space hopes that their lasting legacy can inspire the next generation of spacefarers.

The mission saw three astronauts, Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, launched into space on July 16 1969, marking one of humanities biggest moments in space exploration.

Doug Wheelock spent 178 days in orbit aboard the International Space Station between 2017 and 2010 - conducting three space walks – and also flew a mission on the Space Shuttle Discovery.

Speaking exclusively to The Herald, the 59-year-old, who now works for NASA mission control, said that his memories of watching the moon landings remain as fresh as ever.

Doug Wheelock has visited Scotland to speak for NASA

Mr Wheelock said: “I was nine-years-old in the summer of 1969, when Apollo 11 landed on the moon. I remember crowding around our black & white television watching and listening to Walter Cronkite narrate an event that held our collective imagination captive.

“It was impossible to comprehend what an extraordinary moment this was in time. I didn’t fully understand what I was watching, but somehow I knew we would never be the same as a human race.

“Suddenly, everything seemed possible. I remember my Dad saying “the sky is no longer the limit”. It inspired me to study math and science, and though the dream of being an astronaut seemed way out of reach for me, I was determined to learn how to fly.

“I was an ordinary kid from an ordinary place. Walking on the moon, and soaring into space seemed like things that were reserved for extraordinary people from extraordinary places, not for ordinary kids like me.”

The Texan said that blasting off and leaving earth’s atmosphere was like “the most amazing amusement park ride you’ve ever been on”, both violent and breathtaking.

But the experience of being in space lends a unique insight given to few people. The astronaut, who has watched the Northern lights above Scotland from the other side to most people, said: “Looking back on our planet from the vantage point of space, is a life-changing experience.

“You begin to see our planet as a fragile blue oasis, in a vast empty sea of darkness. It puts things into perspective.”

He added: “Yes, there is time to reflect on and appreciate the fragile beauty of our planet Earth. From the vantage point of space, you can see our planet hanging in the balance of space and time.

“There is beautiful order, and complete silence from the sanctity of space. It is a visual experience behind all others in my life. It seems so surreal.

“You can see your beautiful home, everyone you’ve ever known, every word ever spoken, all right there on that “blue mote of dust in a sunbeam”.

But the connection with Mother Earth remains strong – and becomes more powerful the longer you are away.

Mr Wheelock said: “The feeling that was most overpowering for me was the deep longing for the Earth. All the wonderful senses that we enjoy here on our planet, the sound of rain and distant thunder; the sound of birds singing; the smell of flowers and the sound of wind through the trees, all conspicuously absent in space. And, after a short while, I began to crave these things.

“The simple pleasures of life are missing in space. There is our beautiful blue oasis, our home, and I’m not there.”

Today there is increased interest in returning to the Moon, with Nasa aiming to put feet on the lunar surface by 2024, and multinational plans to build a space station in orbit in the future.

Those who have made the journey remain heroes, however, who lit the way for others to follow.

Mr Wheelock - who became the first US Army Officer to assume command on the International Space Station in 2010 and stopped over in Scotland on his way back home - said: “I first met Neil Armstrong in August of 1998. I wasn’t starstruck, but was nervous, because after all, I was an ordinary kid from an ordinary place, sitting next to an extraordinary person. I was awe inspired.

“I wanted to ask him how he felt when he was walking on the moon, because I remember how I felt watching him walk on the moon."

The Apollo crew - Armstrong, Aldrin and Michael Collins

Mr Wheelock added: “His reply astounded me, and quite honestly changed the trajectory of my life. Neil Armstrong answered that one of his first thoughts was a point of reflection, and he thought to himself, “how does an ordinary kid from Wapakoneta, Ohio end up standing on the moon?”

“I thought for a moment about his words, and finally realized that we are all just ordinary kids from ordinary places, struggling to prepare our lives to intersect with the extraordinary opportunity.”

He added: “I think we’re just beginning to dream again and people are excited about things that once seemed impossible.”

THE heights which Doug Wheelock reached because of the Moon landings are one that few experience, but there are others who were also inspired to follow other paths of a more down-to-earth nature because of events 50 years ago.

And thanks to one, NASA now has its own tartan after a talented designer created a plaid to mark the anniversary of the auspicious occasion.

Robert Pool, 63, from Clydebank, approached the American space agency with his design earlier this year, and was amazed when they adopted it almost immediately.

The plaid is made up of red, white and blue threads for the American connection and NASA’S badge, and white, brown and black to represent mankind. Each band has six threads to represent the continents, and through them the whole world.

It has been added to the registers of tartan as the official 50th anniversary plaid, and was presented to NASA by Mr Pool’s daughter Chanel and grandaugher Holly.

The tartan

Mr Pool said he was, naturally, “over the moon” to have his design accepted.

He said: “I grew up reading and watching science fiction, and can remember seeing the Moon landings on TV when I was just 13.

“It was unreal, and very hard to describe – men were walking on another world, and we were seeing it.

“They say I’m part of the NASA family now and the tartan is part of the Apollo story, and that’s just amazing.”

He added: “And I was pleased that it was my granddaughter Holly who handed it over, because it will be her generation which makes the next steps into space and keeps the dream going. Maybe all the way to Mars.”

Chanel and Holly present the Tartan to Nasa Chief Scientist Jim Green