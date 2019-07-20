President Donald Trump marked the 50th anniversary of the first human steps on the moon at an Oval Office meeting Friday with former Apollo 11 astronauts.

Flanked by Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and the family of mission commander Neil Armstrong in the Oval Office, Mr Trump was briefed on his administration’s plans to send astronauts back to the moon and on to Mars, as well as advances in commercial spaceflight and the reusability of space systems.