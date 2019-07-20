An inflatable “Boris Blimp” has been launched in Parliament Square by anti-Brexit protesters.
Boris Johnson is widely expected to be named as winner of the Tory leadership contest on Tuesday, and is the protest’s main political target.
The “No to Boris, Yes to Europe” demonstration will proceed from Mayfair’s Park Lane to Parliament Square in Westminster.
(Aaron Chown/PA)
The balloon is inspired by the “Baby Trump” blimp that mocked US President Donald Trump during his visit to the UK last month.
The inflatable version of the former foreign secretary is wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a red bus and the figure “£350m” – a reference to Mr Johnson’s Brexit referendum promise of clawing back funding for the NHS.
