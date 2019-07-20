Protesters have gathered in Westminster to march against Brexit in anticipation of Boris Johnson likely becoming the next Prime Minister.

The “No to Boris, yes to Europe” protest saw a giant inflatable modelled on the leadership candidate – inspired by the Trump baby blimp – fly in Parliament Square on Saturday.

The blimp, with pink skin and dishevelled yellow hair, features a “Brexit bus” t-shirt emblazoned with the politician’s claim about extra funds for the NHS upon departure from the EU.

A nine-foot model of Nigel Farage, carrying Mr Johnson and fellow leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt on puppet strings, joined the blimp on the march.

A blimp depicting Boris Johnson is being prepared to be launched in Parliament Square (Aaron Chown/PA)

Those marching on Saturday afternoon sported EU flags and placards, with many featuring pictures of Mr Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

Carrying a sign with Mr Johnson’s face superimposed on Mr Blobby, Richard Gibbon said he was “appalled” at the prospect of the former foreign secretary moving into No 10.

A protester dressed as Nigel Farage carries puppets of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 76-year-old said: “I hate what has been happening to this country over the last nine years.

“I think ordinary people have been targeted and after Brexit the poor will become poorer.

Pro-European Union supporters gather in central London for the March for Change (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I want my kind, accepting country back.”

A number of pro-EU speakers are set to address protesters in Parliament Square on Saturday afternoon.

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg tweeted that he would be “singing a few songs” while appearing at the protest.