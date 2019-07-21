AROUND the world, on July 20, 1969, an estimated 650 million TV viewers watched, enthralled, as Neil Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the Moon. As he did so, he said: "That’s one small step for a man; one giant leap for mankind."

Armstrong always maintained that he had meant to say "one small step for a man", but many audio experts have listened to the recordings of the transmission without finding any trace of the "a".

In any event, it became one of the defining speeches of the 20th century, an inspirational reminder of what can be achieved. “The words are beautiful, they’re beautiful and they’re still true,” the Scottish poet Richard Price was quoted as saying earlier this week.

Armstrong is in good company when it comes to inspirational or motivational speeches.

On August 28, 1963, the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jnr addressed one-quarter of a million people from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington DC.

His mesmerising "I have a dream" speech electrified the vast crowd and marked a turning point in American history.

He called on freedom to ring across America, and said if that was allowed to happen, all peoples “will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old negro spiritual, ‘Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty, we are free at last.'”

It was a “sui generis moment in time”, wrote Clarence B Jones, King’s close friend, who helped him draft the speech.

“We caught lightning in a bottle because the right man spoke the right words to the right people at the right time.”

The following year – April 20, 1964 – Nelson Mandela made a remarkable, four-hour address from the dock, as he faced charges of sabotage.

Mandela made it perfectly clear that he was prepared to die for a democratic, non-racial South Africa. “During my lifetime,” he told the court, “I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people.

“I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities.

“It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”

Two months later, he and seven comrades were convicted, and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Clarence B Jones’s 2011 book, Behind The Dream, alludes to two other great American speeches, the earlier of which was Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, delivered at the Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on November 19, 1863.

“From these honored dead,” Lincoln said, “we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”

Another American president, John F Kennedy, made a number of great speeches, among them his own inaugural address, on January 20, 1961, when he outlined what would be his own approach to the highest office in the land. He urged his fellow Americans: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

Yet another inauguration speech – that of President Barack Obama, on January 21, 2009 – can still send shivers down the spines of many who read it, or listen to recordings. “On this day, we gather because we have chosen hope over fear, unity of purpose over conflict and discord,” said Obama. In a later passage he urged all Americans into action: “What is required of us now is a new era of responsibility – a recognition on the part of every American that we have duties to ourselves, our nation and the world; duties that we do not grudgingly accept, but rather seize gladly, firm in the knowledge that there is nothing so satisfying to the spirit, so defining of our character than giving our all to a difficult task.”

Recent anthologies of great speeches include many if not most of those listed above, and also include President Ronald Reagan's speech at the Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, on June 12, 1987, in which he contrasted the prosperity of the wealth with the dire situation in the Communist east. "...in the West today, we see a free world that has achieved a level of prosperity and well-being unprecedented in all human history. In the Communist world, we see failure, technological backwardness, declining standards of health, even want of the most basic kind -- too little food. Even today, the Soviet Union still cannot feed itself."

He told Mikhail Gorbachev, General Secretary of the Soviet Union: "If you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization: Come here to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr Gorbachev -- Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"