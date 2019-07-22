Gruelling shift patterns which leave carers feeling like “zombies” should be urgently reviewed by council chiefs, it has been claimed.

Both Labour and the Conservatives have urged Glasgow City Council to review care work rotas “as a matter of urgency” after a report detailed soaring absence levels across the sector and and concerns over standards of care.

Charity Age Scotland has also called on officials to prioritise the wellbeing of social care staff, who want to see an end to rotas which leave them finishing work 14 hours after they started, seven days a week.

The council said it has received no formal concerns about the shift patterns, however Scottish Labour said the report by trade union Unison needs to be seriously considered by the authority.

Party health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: “With home care staff saying that vulnerable clients are being failed, and outlining what appears to be a mental health and wellbeing crisis across the workforce, it’s vital the council treats this seriously.

“Unison’s survey is an uncomfortable read. An urgent review is needed.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Miles Briggs added the report is clear that the shifts are having a “hugely negative effect” on carers.

“Not only will this have consequences for their mental and physical health,” he said. “It will also affect their ability to do their job.

“These hours need to be reviewed as a matter of urgency as they are clearly not working for many staff members.”

Under the current shift regime, the workers start at 8am and finish at 10pm seven days a week, with a week off.

It is intended to provide greater continuity of care to clients, however the Unison survey found that workers’ lives were being greatly disrupted, with some saying it has cost them their relationships and their mental health.

Two-thirds also said they felt the home care service was now worse than it was prior to the change, while more than half of those asked said their ability to their job had worsened.

Michelle Supple, director at Age Scotland, said it was clear care workers need to receive more support “to prevent burn out and staff absences”.

She added: “The wellbeing of social care staff must be a priority and we urge Glasgow City Council to be open to dialogue with their employees about this matter.”

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said: “Working practices and workloads form part of our ongoing discussions and reviews with trade unions and staff.

“Nothing has been formally raised by either group to indicate that the majority of staff are unhappy or there is a negative impact of these shift patterns. In fact, we have just recruited more than 150 new home carers who will work these shifts.”