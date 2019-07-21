Richard Madden has been revealed as one of the actors set to feature in the latest cinematic instalment from the Marvel superhero franchise.

The Game of Thrones and Bodyguard star will play Ikaris in the upcoming Eternals film, which will be a prequel to the Avengers.

The Scots actor was joined by his co-stars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek at Comic-Con in San Diego as the line-up for the new production was announced.

Speaking at the convention, Ms Jolie said she was “so excited” to join the Marvel family.

She added: “We’ve all read the script and we know what the task is and so we are going to work very, very hard.”

The Eternals story follows an ancient yet genetically-engineered species of humanity - created by Jack Kirby in 1976 - as they bid to protect the human race.

Set a million years ago, the film is said to be going into production in London in Autumn and will follow on from Avengers 4.

Mr Madden had been hotly tipped to take a leading role in the film, along with Ms Jolie, who will play Thena.

His role as Ikaris looks at his adventures over his 20,000-year life, including inspiring the Greek myth of Icarus.

Other cast members include Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

The film is due to be released late next year.