Tributes have been paid to former Labour MSP Trish Godman, who the party said has died at the age of 79.

Ms Godman represented West Renfrewshire from 1999 until her retirement in 2011, and was Holyrood's deputy presiding officer for eight years.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard described Ms Godman as "determined and principled".

He tweeted: "On behalf of the Scottish Labour Party, I extend our condolences on the sad news of the death of former Scottish Labour MSP and deputy Presiding Officer Trish Godman.

"Determined and principled, Trish was a great fighter for her constituents and for the Labour Party. Our thoughts are with her family during this sad time."

West Scotland MSP Neil Bibby tweeted: "Saddened to learn of Trish Godman's passing. A major figure in the West Renfrewshire Labour Party for many years.

"The first candidate I ever voted for - she was a strong, principled and caring woman and a great source of support to myself and many others."

Former Labour MSPs Frank McAveety and Hugh Henry also paid tribute.

Mr McAveety said Ms Godman was "the best of Labour" and never lost her commitment to ensuring opportunity for all, while Mr Henry described her as a "principled woman with a huge sense of humour".

He said: "I knew her as a colleague, friend & comrade. A tremendous constituency MSP she made her mark on the Scottish Parliament and retained her values & her passionate belief in equality and justice."

The SNP's John Swinney said: "Very sorry to hear of the passing of Trish Godman- a fine parliamentarian who served her constituents, her Party and our Parliament with devotion and distinction."

Scottish Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw said: "Trish Godman while Deputy Presiding Officer was a politician who led with determination on key issues including much improved investment in bespoke wheelchair availability.

"My very best wishes to her friends, family & former colleagues."

In 2012, two men were jailed for sending suspect packages to Ms Godman's constituency office, and to Celtic manager Neil Lennon and the late Paul McBride QC.

Ms Godman was the widow of the former MP Norman Godman, who died last year.