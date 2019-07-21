Police have appealed for witnesses after an elderly cyclist was found seriously injured on an Aberdeenshire road.
The 82-year-old is being treated in hospital after members of the public spotted him on the B9170 by Turriff on Saturday.
He was located at around 3pm near Balquhindachy Farm.
Police said his condition is serious but stable.
PC Tim Addy said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who assisted the male prior to the arrival of emergency services.
"As part of our inquiries into this incident, we would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident and have not yet been in contact with police."
The cyclist was wearing a red helmet, yellow jacket, and blue tracksuit bottoms with reflective strips.
He was riding a blue bicycle with black panniers attached to the front and back.
