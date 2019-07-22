A PET dog remains missing after being snatched from its garden in Devon by a seagull.

The bird swooped down and carried the miniature chihuahua away in its beak, its owner said.

READ MORE: MP backs contraceptive pill for problem seagulls 

Becca Hill, 24, of Paignton, is hoping four-year-old Gizmo will be found alive.

She told Devon Live: "My partner was in the garden putting the washing out at the time and suddenly he saw it swoop down.

"It carried Gizmo a fair way as we couldn't see him anymore. I have no idea if he was dropped or where he is now."

READ MORE: 'Cannibal' seagull caught on camera in horrifying bird attack

She also posted about Gizmo on Facebook.

"Please, please, please, anyone finds a chihuahua he's mine, a seagull took him from my garden," she wrote.

Ms Hill said her six-year-old daughter is "really upset" and "missing her dog".