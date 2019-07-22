A PET dog remains missing after being snatched from its garden in Devon by a seagull.
The bird swooped down and carried the miniature chihuahua away in its beak, its owner said.
READ MORE: MP backs contraceptive pill for problem seagulls
Becca Hill, 24, of Paignton, is hoping four-year-old Gizmo will be found alive.
She told Devon Live: "My partner was in the garden putting the washing out at the time and suddenly he saw it swoop down.
"It carried Gizmo a fair way as we couldn't see him anymore. I have no idea if he was dropped or where he is now."
READ MORE: 'Cannibal' seagull caught on camera in horrifying bird attack
She also posted about Gizmo on Facebook.
"Please, please, please, anyone finds a chihuahua he's mine, a seagull took him from my garden," she wrote.
Ms Hill said her six-year-old daughter is "really upset" and "missing her dog".
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.