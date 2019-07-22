A major incident has been declared as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at an east London shopping centre.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said they were called at around 7.40am on Monday to the Mall on Selborne Walk in Walthamstow.

Smoke and flames billowing from the Walthamstow mall (@DinterenJeroen/PA)

“Part of the roof of the two-storey building is alight,” LFB said. “The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

READ MORE: Fire breaks out at Warner Bros studio in London

Waltham Forest Police tweeted saying “officers are dealing with a major incident” and advised people to avoid the area around the shopping complex.

Officers are dealing with a major incident on Selborne Road E17. Road closures are in place. Please avoid the area and The Mall E17. — Waltham Forest Police (@MPSWForest) July 22, 2019

Fire station manager Steve Smith said: “There is a lot of smoke so we would advise local residents to keep their doors and windows closed while crews tackle the fire.

“There are local road closures in place so motorists should avoid the area where possible.”

READ MORE: Fire breaks out at derelict Strathclyde university campus in Jordanhill Glasgow

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene at 7.50am, adding that “no injuries have been reported”.

Big fire in Walthamstow! pic.twitter.com/bpAZatKaou — Jeroen van Dinteren (@DinterenJeroen) July 22, 2019

Images and videos posted on social media of the scene shows smoke billowing into the air and flames lapping part of the roof.

LFB said there are 15 fire engines at the scene, with crews from Walthamstow, Leyton, Tottenham, Leytonstone and Homerton in attendance.

Labour MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy tweeted: “It appears there is a serious fire incident at the mall this morning, please keep back from area and let’s help the fire brigade do their job.”