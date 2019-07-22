A man has been charged after another man died following a disturbance outside a football social club.

Electrician Andy McCarron, 49, was injured during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning and died in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Edinburgh City FC's social club in Lochend Road South at around 12.15am on July 21.

Police said a 42-year-old man has been charged.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later today.