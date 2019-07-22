Rangers fans were in uproar after the club's official stream of yesterday's Blackburn friendly was hijacked.

Dodgy X-rated footage flashed up on the screens for thousands of Light Blues supporters who tuned in to watch Filip Helander make his debut at Ibrox against Tony Mowbray's men.

The Light Blues drew 1-1 with Rovers but the main talking point was the adult content that appeared after around 20 minutes of the clash.

Fans made no secret of their complaints, flooding social media with angry tweets and posts after paying around £12 to watch the friendly.

One blasted: "Can't believe 20 mins in my Rangers TV feed hijacked by some dodgy porn channel ffs."

Another said: "Canny believe it...Rangers TV been hacked......me and Adam watching Rangers vs Blackburn and it's now Porn!!!

"Switched that off then".

One complained: "Trying to watch the Gers game on an iptv at a mates house and porn comes on the Rangers TV channel!"

Others had a bit of a laugh with the incident.

One joked: "At least someone scored, lol!"

Another laughed: "It's sexy football, what can we say?"

Rangers have been approached for comment.