At this time of year, there is usually only one beastie in Scotland on everyone’s minds - the dreaded midge.

But thanks to RSPB Scotland volunteer Sam Buckton, a few newcomers are stealing the limelight in the country’s insect scene.

Mr Buckton, a recent zoology graduate from the University of Cambridge, has uncovered 315 new species at the charity’s Loch Lomond nature reserve - including a wasp that has never been recorded in Scotland before.

The 23-year-old set himself a challenge of finding 250 new species at the reserve this summer, but has now upped this to 500 as he has been so successful.

Some of the species he has discovered are scarce in Scotland and many have never been recorded on any of the RSPB’s 200 nature reserves before anywhere in the UK.

However, Mr Buckton believes he has only “scratched the surface” with his discoveries.

He said: “RSPB Scotland’s Loch Lomond reserve was acquired relatively recently in 2012, so we still have much to learn about the different species that call it home.

“Although the birds and plants on site are well-studied, other groups – particularly invertebrates – are relatively unknown.

“As a large site with a wide array of habitats, Loch Lomond is likely to harbour a huge diversity of species, and the truth is, I’ve just been scratching the surface with my surveys.

“Most of the new species I’ve recorded are insects, which are often small and easily overlooked, but I’ve also found other invertebrates such as gall mites, mosses, liverworts, lichens, parasitic fungi and flowering plants – even large trees!

“Two of my favourite discoveries so far have been the strikingly coloured ichneumonid wasp Ichneumon stramentor (the first known record for Scotland) and a moth called Brussels lace, an uncommon species which has been confirmed as a county first.”

Mr Buckton, originally from King’s Langley in Hertfordshire, arrived at the reserve in May as part of an RSPB Scotland residential volunteer scheme, inspired by a previous visit to Loch Lomond.

His most unusual discovery - the striking Ichneumon stramentor wasp differs from other wasps because it does not use its sting.

It uses its long abdominal “ovipositor” to lay its eggs inside moth caterpillars so that its larvae can eat their way out.

Mr Buckton’s other discoveries also include the reserve’s first Brussels lace moth, the “rare and sporadic” yellow-faced bee, and the UK’s most northerly soldier beetle.

The nature enthusiast is now excited to see what else the reserve has to offer and as he strives towards his new target.

He said: “This challenge has really brought home to me the biodiversity that RSPB reserves such as Loch Lomond provide a haven for, and it has also been a lot of fun.

“I’m excited to know what else is out there waiting to be discovered. 500 species, here we come!”

According to RSPB Scotland, many species, particularly invertebrates, are under-recorded across the UK, but even common wildlife can be regularly overlooked.

This means that dramatic declines, such as those seen in recent years with house sparrows and bumblebees, can take time to come to light.

Paula Baker, RSPB Scotland site manager at Loch Lomond, said Mr Buckton’s contribution was invaluable to the reserve.

She said: “We know that this reserve is a particularly special site for wildlife, not just birds, but across the board.

“We’ve already uncovered a few rarities through the years, such as spotted crake and the great otter spider, but the more records we have the better, even of relatively common species.

“I think Sam’s remarkable, and we actually can’t put a value on his work.

“Having records like these will not only help us to manage the reserve better going forwards, but they also give us a baseline to work from in the future.

“They also allow us to monitor species to see how they’re being effected by issues such as climate change.”

RSPB Scotland has been involved in the West Dunbartonshire site for seven years and has been working with Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park to protect the reserve.

The charity has worked to restore the grassland and meadow on the site, providing good conditions for plants, insects, breeding birds and wintering wildfowl, such as geese.

Along with SNH, they have also been working for many years to control invasive non-native plant species, such as Himalayan balsam and continue to work with them to eradicate these species along the course of the River Endrick.

Volunteers and staff have also been working to improve the Aber bog on the sit.

The habitat is currently in an unfavourable condition due to overgrown reed canary grass and thick, rank vegetation, but the charity is now working to clear it and plans to carry out surveys to analyse the results.

The trails and nature hub at the site are open every day from 10am to 4pm, with regular events taking place throughout the summer, including wildflower wanders and summer holiday hunts, as well as personalised guided tours.

Many conservation charities carry out regular wildlife surveys to keep track of species across the UK.

The RSPB has recently ran a Big Garden Birdwatch, which saw almost half a million Brits taking part to offer information on how garden wildlife is doing.

The results of the survey showed the house sparrow in top place, followed by the starling, the blue tit and the blackbird.

The Butterfly Conservation has also launched a Big Butterfly Count, which runs until August.

Last year, more than 100,000 people took part and it is hoped that even more will get involved this year. Participants can download a butterfly chart or check out different species on an app, which can be found on the conservation’s website.