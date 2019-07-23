FINANCE Secretary Derek Mackay has offered to meet politicians worried about the last commercial shipyard on the Clyde amid reports he may be planning to nationalise it.

Inverclyde Council’s Labour leader Stephen McCabe and SNP opposition boss Chris McEleny had demanded an urgent meeting with the First Minister by Thursday night.

However Mr Mackay put himself forward instead.

The two councillors yesterday met unions and management at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow, which is struggling with cost overruns on a £97m public sector ferry contract, after reports the Government is considering nationalisation.

The yard was saved from closure in 2014 by engineering tycoon Jim McColl, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s economic advisers, then swiftly landed a deal for two CalMac ferries.

However the contract has been plagued by design changes, delays and a bitter dispute over money between Ferguson’s and Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), the state-owned firm which owns CalMac’s assets and fleets.

In a joint letter to Ms Sturgeon yesterday, the two councillors said the yard was of the “utmost importance to the Scottish economy and to Scotland’s proud shipbuilding heritage”.

They said they wanted to discuss where the negotiations between CMAL and Ferguson Marine stood and the government’s plans for “the long-term future of the yard”.

Mr McEleny, who wants Ferguson’s to stay in private hands rather than stagnate under state control, said: “All parties want to ensure the long term future of the yard and support its continued growth in size and the number of new jobs it can create. As the last commercial shipyard in Scotland it is a vital asset to the Scottish economy.”

Mr McCabe added: “The current speculation and uncertainty over the future of the yard is deeply concerning.

“Ferguson’s is a key employer in Inverclyde and any loss of jobs would be very damaging to the local community.

“They have invested huge sums in the facilities and the workforce and have exciting plans for further expansion. These plans are now under threat due to the current dispute over the ferries contract. I would urge all parties to this contract to get round the table and find a resolution that will secure the future of the yard and the vital jobs it provides.”

GMB Scotland Organiser Gary Cook said: “Our priorities are securing jobs and work. This is a yard that should have a very bright future. It is a strategic asset with a first class workforce.

“We need an end to this damaging impasse over the ferry contract. Every day this continues without resolution is a further waste of time and money.

“If the yard is nationalised then this workforce cannot be subject to ‘feast and famine’ contracts as dictated by government budgets. A clear plan must be presented.

“The [ferry] debacle has exposed a multitude of failings in our industrial approach and procurement processes - it will serve as a future case study in how we shouldn’t do business.

“That’s why, irrespective of the future ownership, we need vision, competency and collaboration in bringing forward a proper industrial plan for this yard.

“This should mean the convention of a tripartite body which brings government, business and unions around one table to set out the future of Ferguson’s.”

A spokesman for Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd said: “We continue to engage with both the Scottish Government and CMAL, and remain fully committed to ensuring the construction of the CMAL vessels, while guaranteeing the ability of the business to continue with its diversification and growth strategy and to maintain and exploit its leading position in the development of hydrogen propulsion technology.”

The Scottish Government said: “We are focussed on supporting the yard, completing the vessels and ensuring the future of shipbuilding at the site. Mr Mackay is happy to meet with the local councillors this week to discuss the future of the shipyard.”