A GOLDEN postbox installed in Andy Murray's home town has been knocked over in a traffic accident.

The shiny mail receptacle, in Dunblane, was installed in honour of the Scot's Olympic Gold Medal win at London 2012, when he beat Roger Federer.

It was knocked loose from the pavement on Monday by a runaway car.

Shocked pedestrians stopped to take pictures of the gilded box, which has become a fixture in the town.

A nearby butchers posted on social media: "It looks like the car rolled backwards down the hill without the driver. It was a hell of a thump and thank God that it missed the kids sitting beside it."

It is understood that Royal Nail are aware of the incident.