Police have rushed to north Glasgow after the body of a man was pulled from a canal.
Officers have confirmed that a body was recovered on Tuesday evening.
The area has reportedly been cordoned off while an investigation takes place.
Forensics are understood to be at the scene.
A police spokesman said: "About 6:40pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 police were called to reports of a body in the water at Spiers Wharf, Glasgow.
"Police attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water.
"Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."
