Police have rushed to north Glasgow after the body of a man was pulled from a canal. 

Officers have confirmed that a body was recovered on Tuesday evening. 

The area has reportedly been cordoned off while an investigation takes place. 

Forensics are understood to be at the scene. 

READ MORE: Review urged after woman sets herself on fire in police van

A police spokesman said: "About 6:40pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 police were called to reports of a body in the water at Spiers Wharf, Glasgow.

"Police attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water.

"Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."