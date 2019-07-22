BRITAIN is to seek to put together a European-led maritime mission to protect ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz following the seizure by Iran of a British-flagged tanker.

Following a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergencies committee, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said “constructive discussions” had taken place with a number of countries over the preceding 48 hours.

In a Commons statement, Mr Hunt condemned the detention of the Stena Impero by Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Friday as an “act of state piracy”.

He said the proposed new European mission would focus on ensuring free navigation through one of the world’s most important waterways, which carries one-fifth of the world’s oil and a quarter of its liquefied natural gas flow.

It would seek to “complement” US proposals to protect shipping in the region, although it would not form part of the American “maximum pressure” policy on Tehran as the UK continued to support the Iran nuclear which the US has repudiated.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing this increased international presence in the Gulf, because the focus of our diplomacy has been on de-escalating tensions in the hope that such changes would not be necessary,” Mr Hunt said.

He added: “If Iran continues on this dangerous path, they must accept the price will be a larger Western military presence in the waters along their coastline, not because we wish to increase tensions but simply because freedom of navigation is a principle which Britain and its allies will always defend.”

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Defence minister Tobias Ellwood highlighted how the threat from Iran towards commercial shipping is an issue which does not just affect the UK.

“There is much criticism about the navy, about HMS Montrose not getting to there on time. I should actually point out that the USA have five or six warships in the region, including an aircraft carrier, and in the middle of June two of their tankers were attacked, one of them set ablaze,” he said.

“So, this is something that affects us all, it requires an international co-operation, but also most importantly recognition that there’s a bigger geostrategic challenge facing [us] here – that is the reason why Iran is doing those things.”

With more “diverse and complex threats”, Mr Ellwood, who continued his calls for more funding and investment for the Armed Forces, said the Iranian issue is an example of one of them.

Retired commander of UK maritime forces Rear Admiral Alex Burton said the size of the Royal Navy’s fleet had limited its ability to act.

“There is no doubt that the size of the navy since 2005 – reduced from 31 frigates and destroyers to now 19 – has had an impact on our ability to protect our interests around the globe,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

“I credit the politicians for acknowledging this now but it should have been acknowledged and pressed earlier.”

Footage released by Iran shows commandos preparing to board the tanker

Former prime minister Tony Blair said the future of Iran’s nuclear deal could be a way to exert diplomatic pressure on Tehran.

“We have one substantial card in our hands, which is that the Iranians have been trying to get the British and the Europeans to keep to the Iran nuclear deal,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Therefore actually their attempt to interfere with a British-flagged ship is obviously wrong, not just in principle, but it’s obviously a political gamble for them.”

He added that the UK would have to make special arrangements to escort shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Royal Marines detained a tanker carrying Iranian oil.

Downing Street defended the UK’s response to the crisis in Iran following suggestions the Government had dropped the ball on the issue.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We do not seek confrontation with Iran but it is unacceptable and highly escalatory to seize a ship going about legitimate business through internationally recognised shipping lanes.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The high volume of ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz – up to 30 ships covering more than 100 nautical miles – makes it impossible to escort vessels individually.”