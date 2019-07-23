It is one of the most enduring rock songs in British music history, which has been setting heads bobbing for more than 40 years.

And now Queen’s classic track Bohemian Rhapsody has also reached a digital milestone after becoming the first video recorded before the 1990s to reach one billion views on the video-sharing platform YouTube.

Said to be the world’s first promotional video made to accompany a song – and pre-dating the MTV channel by seven years – the film of the band premiered on Top of the Pops in 1975.

The song itself remains hugely popular with fans and is regularly voted one of the greatest rock tracks ever recorded.

It has become a cultural lodestone in the 44 years since it was released, gaining a second lease of life in 1992 when it formed the basis of the famous head-banging scene in the comedy Wayne’s World, while also lending its name to the title of the multi-award-winning biopic of Freddie Mercury released last year.

Bohemian Rhapsody was released in 1975

To commemorate the milestone, the two remaining original members of the group, Brian May and Roger Taylor, are releasing new iterations of the single and its video, including a digitally remastered version of the original clip.

Other versions will be put together by fans through the band’s website youarethechampions.com, based on three of Queen’s songs.

Speaking from the band’s current sold-out North American tour, May and Taylor said: “We are honoured that Bohemian Rhapsody has just hit one billion views on YouTube.

“We want to thank you all and celebrate with our amazing fans all around the world by creating three new music videos to our songs, all featuring you.”

Lasting nearly six minutes – and featuring capella singing, an operatic section, a rock guitar solo and a ballad section – Bohemian Rhapsody was initially a hard sell for the band, with their record label refusing to release it as a single.

It was only after the song was leaked on radio without the band’s knowledge, both in the UK and America, that it appeared in shops in response to fans’ demand.

The track would later go on to sell millions of copies and reach the prestigious No 1 spot at Christmas.

In 2004, Bohemian Rhapsody was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, while Freddie Mercury’s vocal performance was named by the readers of Rolling Stone magazine as the best in rock history.

“Bohemian Rhapsody is a sonic and cinematic masterpiece that’s one of the most enduring songs of all time,” said Lyor Cohen, global head of music for YouTube.

“The newly remastered video on YouTube will ensure the song continues to be rediscovered, embraced and beloved by old and new generations of music fans around the world. It’s incredible to help change the way fans experience music and provide a place for artist and fan connections worldwide.”

Celine Joshua, general manager, commercial, content and artist strategy at Universal Music Group, added: “We are thrilled that Queen’s iconic Bohemian Rhapsody video has reached a historic one billion views on YouTube. Now, together with Queen, YouTube and Hollywood Records, we are excited to launch You Are The Champions, an innovative new user generated video campaign with Queen’s incredible fans around the world at its core.

“This will be the first of a series of custom initiatives we have planned in the coming months on the official Queen channel.”

Rami Malek played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Last year’s hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of the band’s career and the genesis of the song, is the highest grossing music biopic in history.

It generated more than $900 million dollars at the box office, and won four Oscars, including Best Actor for Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury on the big screen.

His performance also saw him triumph at the Baftas and Golden Globes.