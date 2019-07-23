DRUG deaths in Scotland have hit a record high and a factor in half the cases is the use of the heroin substitute methadone. David Liddell, of the Scottish Drugs Forum, has argued this may be because some addicts are not given enough of the drug and substitute it with others. But perhaps we need to question the use of methadone itself.

To be a modern-day politician in Scotland, one must be caring and be seen to be caring, and in the context of drugs, this means treating everything like a disease. This approach often feels rather empty and ritualistic, another form of virtue signalling played for the audience and to gain a sense of moral goodness rather than part of a more rational and worldly attempt to relate to the issue at hand.