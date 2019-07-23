Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested after footage of an assault on a youngster was posted online.

Police Scotland said the teenagers had been charged in connection with an incident in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, which saw a video circulated on social media.

They will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sergeant Alex Carle said: "North East Division will not tolerate any incidents of violence within our communities and will take robust action on those involved, including those involved in the recording of these incidents.

"Incidents of this nature are distressing to watch and we have been in regular contact with the youngster involved and his family.

"I would like to thank those within the community that have contacted the police and assisted us in our inquiries."