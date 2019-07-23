A thunderstorm warning has been issued for large parts of Scotland as the UK edges towards record-breaking July temperatures.

Forecasters predict temperatures of up to 25C in Edinburgh and 26C in Glasgow this week, however, there will not be wall-to-wall sunshine.

Heavy and scattered showers are expected to sweep across much of the country this evening and into Wednesday morning, with a Met Office "be aware" warning issued for thunderstorms.

The alert will come into force from 6pm and will remain in place until 9am on Wednesday, covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Strathclyde, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siarm, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Orkney and Shetland.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Scattered thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of south-west and southern England this evening, moving north quickly across the UK overnight, clearing Scotland and eastern England by mid-morning on Wednesday.

"Although some places will miss the thunderstorms altogether, where they do occur there is the potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in a few places."

Good morning! Low cloud and fog will soon clear

in southern areas to allow plenty of sunshine for England and Wales. Becoming hot in south, central and eastern England, but with a risk of thunderstorms into south and southwest later.

Forecasters also warned of power cuts and a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Driving conditions could also be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.