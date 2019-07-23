NICOLA Sturgeon has said she has “profound concerns” about Boris Johnson becoming the new Conservative leader and Prime Minister.

Although Ms Sturgeon congratulated the former Foreign Secretary on his 2-to-1 win over Jeremy Hunt, she also said it would be hypocritical not to voice her fears.

Urging him to rule out a “deeply irresponsible” no-deal Brexit, she warned him SNP MPs would be at the forefront of efforts to keep the UK in the EU.

“Mr Johnson should be in no doubt about the gravity of the situation he is about to inherit,” she warned.

She said: “I will do everything possible to ensure that he respects Scotland’s views and interests. However, I have profound concerns about the prospect of his premiership and it would be hypocritical not to be frank about these.

“These are concerns that I am certain will be shared by the vast majority of people in Scotland who, had they been given any say, would not have chosen to hand the keys of Number 10 to someone with his views and track record.

“Mr Johnson should be in no doubt about the gravity of the situation he is about to inherit as Prime Minister nor, in particular, about the strength with which I and others will oppose his threat of a No-deal Brexit.

“His public pledge to leave the EU by October 31st – ‘come what may’ and ‘do or die’ – flies in the face of logic, common sense or any basic regard for the well-being of the people and nations of the UK.

“It is a deeply irresponsible threat, and not one that should be contemplated by any serious political leader. It should now be taken off the table without delay or equivocation.

“A no-deal Brexit would do huge damage to jobs, investment and living standards as well as posing serious and totally unnecessary questions on critical issues such as medical supplies."

Ms Sturgeon went on: “The Scottish Government will be at the forefront of all and any moves to stop Brexit and block a No-deal Brexit, as will SNP MPs in the House of Commons.

“We will be joined in those efforts by others from across the political spectrum – and the fact that Mr Johnson already faces strong opposition from members of his own party who oppose a No-deal Brexit underlines the seriousness of the position he finds himself in.

“Scotland did not vote for Brexit, or for the current Tory Government – and certainly not for Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. All of this underlines the need for Scotland to have the right to determine our own future, in line with the democratic wishes of all those who live here.”

Jo Swinson, the newly elected Liberal Democrat Leader and MP for East Dunbartonshire, said Mr Johnson wasn’t fit to hold the highest office in the land.

She said: “Boris Johnson has finally got his hands on the keys to Number 10, but he has shown time and time again that he isn’t fit to be the Prime Minister of our country.

"Whether it is throwing people under the bus or writing a lie on the side of one: Britain deserves better than Boris Johnson.

"If we want to defeat nationalism and populism, we need to give people an alternative vision for our country. It’s the Liberal Democrats who can lead the renewal our country needs."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said Mr Johnson’s “dangerous form of English nationalism” threatened the Union.

He said: “The one certainty of his election as leader of the Tory party is more uncertainty for the future of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“Johnson some time ago abandoned the unionist tradition of the Conservative and Unionist party.

“The Tory Party he now leads is a real and present danger to Scotland’s place in the UK.

“A no-deal Brexit led by Boris Johnson spells disaster for our country, and it is unforgivable for the Scottish Tories to back him.”

Green MSP Patrick Harvie said independence offered “a route out of Boris’ Brexit Britain”.

Calling for a second referendum, he said: “The people of Scotland didn’t vote for Brexit, we didn’t vote for a Tory government and I’m certain that given the choice we wouldn’t have voted for Boris Johnson either.

“Scotland needs a route out of Boris’ Brexit Britain, and while we already have a firm mandate to hold a referendum, Johnson’s elevation to the office of Prime Minister on the back of bluff and bluster is hugely concerning and reinforces the need to hold this vote urgently.

“Brexit is already having a hugely detrimental impact with EU citizens in particular feeling under attack as rhetoric from the likes of Johnson and co has been relentless over the last three years.

“In the face of this utter shambles it has never been more important that Scotland retakes our place as an independent European nation.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of the anti-independence Scotland in Union campaign, said: “Boris Johnson must prioritise keeping the UK united, which means making the country work for all of its citizens and ensuring the people of Scotland want to remain part of the UK.

“Predictably, Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP are already using his victory to launch yet another attempt to divide us, and the new Prime Minister must not rise to the Nationalists’ desperate grievance tactics or stoop to their level.

“Whatever your views on Boris Johnson, the very last thing Scotland needs is another divisive independence referendum and more constitutional chaos. Let’s hope that Mr Johnson becomes the Prime Minister the country needs at this vital time.”

Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who has warned a no-deal Brexit could end the Union, but has softened his public opposition to Mr Johnson to keep his job, tweeted: “I congratulate Boris Johnson on his clear win in the leadership contest. Our party must now unite behind the new leader and Prime Minister, so we can get on with the job of delivering Brexit, whilst maintaining a strong United Kingdom.”

Fellow Borders Tory MP John Lamont, Mr Hunt's campaign manager in Scotland, added: "While I am disappointed that Jeremy Hunt has not received sufficient backing, now is the time for the Conservative Party to come together and to deliver Brexit.

"On Brexit, the EU now needs to recognise that significant changes are required to enable a deal to get through Parliament and that our Prime Minister is serious about no deal being the alternative.

“I am pleased that it has been such a positive campaign and that both candidates have spoken so much about the importance of strengthening our United Kingdom.

"I cannot recall a leadership campaign where Scotland and Scottish issues have featured so highly and that has been good to see.

"After this campaign, I am sure Boris Johnson will put the future of the United Kingdom at the very heart of his premiership.”