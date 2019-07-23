DONALD Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new Tory leader and Prime Minister.
The former foreign secretary secured a 2-to-1 victory over his rival Jeremy Hunt following weeks of campaigning.
The US President wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!”
Mr Trump previously said Mr Johnson would do a “great job” as Prime Minister, and insisted they would have a “very good relationship".
He told reporters in Washington DC: "He's a different kind of a guy but they say I'm a different kind of a guy too.”
In an interview with The Sun last month, he also said Mr Johnson would be an “excellent” choice as Tory leader.
