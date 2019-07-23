RUTH Davidson has signalled she still does not trust Boris Johnson, saying her priority is now “to ensure” he delivers for Scotland and the Union.

The Scottish Tory leader also warned the new Prime Minister he faces “an enormous task” as he enters Number 10 at “an incredibly challenging time for our country”.

Ms Davidson, who backed three of Mr Johnson’s rivals in the Tory leadership contest, chose to be on holiday in Northumberland on the day of the result.

In a statement, she congratulated Mr Johnson on his 2-to-1 win over Jeremy Hunt.

However Ms Davidson, an ardent Remain campaigner in the 2016 referendum, also said she intended to hold the arch Brexiter to account in office.

She said: “I congratulate Boris Johnson on his victory and offer commiserations to Jeremy Hunt. This was a keenly fought leadership campaign and the Conservative party can be proud of the manner in which it has been conducted.

“Mr Johnson takes over the leadership at an incredibly challenging time for our country, and he has an enormous task ahead of him.

“My priority as Scottish Conservative leader is to ensure that he will deliver for Scotland within the UK, stop Nicola Sturgeon’s efforts to take us back to a second independence referendum, and prevent Jeremy Corbyn from getting to Number 10.”

Although Mr Johnson said he would protect the Union during the leadership campaign - vowing to set up a Unit for the Union in Downing Street - polls show he could further the cause of independence by pursuing a hard or even a no-deal Brexit.

The scottish Tories also privately fear he could reverse recent electoral success at the 2017 general election and damage Tory prospects at the 2021 Holyrood election.

Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said the victory of "clown" Mr Johnson was a "gift" to the cause of Welsh independence, which she claimed was now inevitable.

She said: "The Conservative party has just thrown the UK out of the frying pan and into the fire. During the most serious political crisis in decades, a clown is set to become prime minister. But this is no joke.

"People will soon realise this isn't as good as it gets. By electing Boris Johnson, the Conservative Party has given the Welsh independence movement a gift. With the election of Mr Johnson, the question of Welsh independence is not of 'if', but 'when'."