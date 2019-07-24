Parents in Scotland are spending more than £3,300 on average on childcare a year, as costs continue to rise faster than inflation.

According to a survey, childcare prices have risen by more than a quarter in just three years, leaving many families reliant on grandparents or even great-grandparents to help trim their monthly bills.

The latest How Scotland Lives research, carried out by YouGov for the Bank of Scotland says parents are now spending an average of £276 on childcare every month, up from £216 a month in 2016.

More than half of grandparents (53 per cent) said they were providing ad hoc or regular care for their grandchildren and six per cent of parents said they were regularly asking great- grandparents to provide childcare.

Grandparents are spending an average of 9.3 hours each week with their grandchildren, the survey found, up from 8.0 hours three years ago. Many are taking on significant care duties with 15 per cent now providing 20 hours or more of care each week, up from nine per cent in 2016.

Three in 10 (29%) regularly cover picking up or dropping off children at nursery or school.

Ricky Diggings, Director at the Bank of Scotland, said: “The cost of childcare can be a major financial burden for parents, particularly during times when their kids are on holiday.

“While most grandparents are more than happy to help out and enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, the financial benefit this also provides to families should not be underestimated.

“Lower income households that don’t have savings to fall back on could find the summer months a more difficult time if they can’t call on friends or family for support.”

Older relatives often provide direct financial help too. Three-quarters (74%) of grandparents told pollsters they regularly buy treats for their grandchildren, while 29% say they regularly cover the cost of specific items and a quarter (25%) say they are saving towards grandchildren’s future.

During the holidays almost half of grandparents (46%) saying they regularly or occasionally take their grandchildren away.

The survey findings come amid increasing concern over the affordability of child care in Scotland. In February, the Family and Childcare Trust warned that while costs in Wales had fallen and in England increases averaged 2.1 per cent, Scotland’s 8.5 per year increase means Scottish families are now paying more than those anywhere else in the UK outside London.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are investing an unprecedented £2 billion into increasing early learning and childcare over a five year period where all 3 and 4 year olds and eligible 2 year olds will be entitled to 1,140 funded hours a year – an estimated saving of £4,500 per child per year.

“We also recently announced a £3 million Access to Childcare Fund to deliver accessible and affordable after school and holiday childcare to support families on low incomes.”

He said free school meals for P1 to P3 pupils benefited all parents and families on benefits who qualified could get them throughout their child’s time at school as well as school clothing grants.

The spokesman added: “The Best Start Grant provides support to eligible low income parents or carers – £600 on the birth of their first child and £300 for any subsequent children, £250 when the child is of nursery age and £250 when the child is first old enough to start school. Our new Scottish Child Payment will provide low income families £10 a week for every child under 16, with payments starting early for under sixes before the end of this Parliament.”