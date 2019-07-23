A PERSON injured during a HGV collision on the M8 in Glasgow has been rushed to hospital.
Fire services confirmed that an individual had been taken for medical treatment after a lorry overturned on the busy stretch of motorway.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have said this was a precautionary measure.
Drivers in the city can expect delays on the busy route after the lorry was left stranded on the central reservation.
Fire crews and police were called to the scene at junction 15 near Glasgow Royal Infirmary after the HGV flipped on the road.
The westbound route was partially closed with traffic significantly slowed as a result.
Emergency services have since reopened the route, with closures of more than one lane in place for around 30 minutes.
Slow moving traffic is set to continue into the night as a result.
