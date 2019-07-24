SHE clung on to the keys of Number 10 with a grip Larry the Downing Street cat’s claws would be proud of. But today, the final curtain falls on Theresa May as she heads to Buckingham Palace to resign. So at this time of reflection, here are some standout memories, for better or for worse…

What will she be remembered for?

The failure to lift the UK out of the Brexit mire one way or another is so blindingly obvious, words are unnecessary.

Anything else?

Her shoes are another possibility. She admitted herself in 2016 that she found it “interesting” people focus on her shoes as they don’t “focus on Philip Hammond's or Boris Johnson's in quite the same way”. But she also said: “Do I regret the fact that people look at my shoes? Hey - it gives me an excuse to go and buy new shoes.”

And she sure has some stylish ones, from leopard print kitten heels to black patent brogues with diamond studded heels.

That’s a bit unfair to focus on shoes - she was the second woman PM in British history.

True and this is something to be proud of, and she is. When she announced her departure, she said she was “the second female Prime Minister, but not the last”.

She has also mentored young female politicians, launching Women2Win in 2005, a pressure group credited as helping almost every female Tory MP elected since.

What about running through fields of wheat?

Asked in an interview ahead of the general election in 2017 what her naughtiest action was, she famously said in a response that is ridiculed to this day: “I mean, you know, there are times when… I have to confess, when me and my friend, sort of, used to run through the fields of wheat. The farmers weren’t too pleased about that.”

Last week, in her final speech as PM, she admitted “One of the silliest things I ever did was answer that question”.

She’s a “bloody difficult woman?”

And proud of it. Former Conservative chancellor Ken Clarke was recorded on camera ahead of an interview three years ago saying Mrs May was good at her job but a "bloody difficult woman”.

Since then, she has repeatedly referenced the quote, telling Jean-Claude Juncker that she would prove to be a "bloody difficult woman" during Brexit negotiations. But that’s another story.

She held hands with Donald Trump?

In January 2017, footage of them holding hands went viral. Downing Street said it was a "chivalrous gesture" by President Trump who "offered his hand" to escort Mrs May down an "unseen ramp”.

This must be true as Donald is, of course, known the world over as a chivalrous gentleman.

Theresa’s an Abba fan?

She memorably danced her way on to the stage of the Tory conference last autumn to Dancing Queen and just last week was spotted “having the time of her life” to the same tune at Henley Festival. Once she sees the actual Queen today, she can really let her hair down tonight.

She got her P45 a while ago?

As she endeavoured to reassert her authority at the Tory party conference in October 2017, it all spiralled into the realms of parody as she was hit by a coughing fit and was handed a P45 by a prankster who said it was from Boris Johnston. Then an "f" and an "e" fell off the sign behind her, leaving it to read "Building a country that works or everyon”.

We all may end up missing May?

After a few days of Boris, anything is possible.