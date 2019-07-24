Hit reality TV show Love Island will run for two series next year, the broadcaster said.
The ITV2 show has been viewed by more than six million people at its peak this year and will be heading to Africa and Europe in 2020.
READ MORE: Central Belt set to sizzle in temperatures of up to 30C on Thursday
A new villa will be used in South Africa in early 2020 before returning to Europe in the summer.
The current villa is in Majorca.
READ MORE: Widow's life 'wrecked' by constant orgasms after smear test nerve damage
Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions at ITV, said: "Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.
"Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.
"In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.