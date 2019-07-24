Boris Johnson has been named as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom after winning the Conservative leadership.
While it has been widely known that Johnson always had his eye on the top job in UK politics, his slow rise to the top has not been without criticism with a number of quotes continually coming back to haunt the former London mayor.
Here's a look at some of the most controversial quotes from the future Prime Minister.
- On the EU
Napoleon, Hitler, various people tried this out, and it ends tragically. The EU is an attempt to do this by different methods."
2. On the burka
"If you say that it is weird and bullying to expect women to cover their faces, then I totally agree - and I would add that I can find no scriptural authority for the practice in the Koran.
"I would go further and say that it is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."
3. On Scotland's economy
"A pound spent in Croydon is of far more value to the country than a pound spent in Strathclyde. You will generate jobs in Strathclyde far more effectively if you invest in parts of London"
4. On reasons to vote Conservative
Voting Tory will cause your wife to have bigger breasts and increase your chances of owning a BMW M3"
5. On a Scottish Prime Minister
"Government by a Scot is just not conceivable in the current constitutional context"
6. On the Barnett Formula
"I'm very keen on a Barnett formula which does justice to Barnet with one T. We can't just go on with a system that even Joel Barnett himself thinks is outdated."
7. On Hilary Clinton
She's got dyed blonde hair and pouty lips, and a steely blue stare, like a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital."
8. On Barack Obama
The part-Kenyan president [has an] ancestral dislike of the British empire – of which Churchill had been such a fervent defender."
9. On UKIP
I can hardly condemn Ukip as a bunch of boss-eyed, foam-flecked euro hysterics, when I have been sometimes not far short of boss-eyed, foam-flecked hysteria myself."
