Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a van.
The incident happened around 9.10am on Tuesday July 23 on the north bound carriageway of Leith Walk.
The female cyclist was involved in the collision with a white Ford Transit tipper truck as the vehicle was turning left into Union Street.
The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Police Constable Peter Scott of Police Scotland’s Road Policing unit said, “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.
“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.”
Anyone with information is requested to contact Police Scotland on ‘101’ quoting incident number 892 of July 23.
