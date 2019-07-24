Police Scotland is appealing for information after two teenage girls were seriously injured after being struck by a van.
The girls, aged 14 and 15, were hit by a Citroen Berlingo van at around 3.25pm on Tuesday July 23, on the unclassified road to Rait, approximately 300 metres from A90 Inchmichael interchange.
The girls were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries. The driver of the van was not injured.
The road was closed for approximately three hours to allow officers to carry out a full collision investigation.
We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or who may have seen the van driving on the road at that time or after the collision to get in touch by call Police Scotland quoting 2446 on July 23 on 101 or speaking to any police officer.
Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
