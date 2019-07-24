As Theresa May counts down her last few hours as Prime Minister, we look back at some of the highlights – and lowlights – of her time in office.
The UK’s second female prime minister entered Downing Street in July 2016 after she was the last candidate standing in the Tory leadership election sparked by David Cameron’s resignation over the Brexit referendum result.
From the moment the Queen invited the MP for Maidenhead to form a new government, to some of her final official duties including welcoming England’s World Cup-winning cricketers to No 10, we take a look back on an eventful three years in office.
