This is the electrifying moment lightning filled the sky above Edinburgh as Scotland gets set to battle thunderstorms.

Student Kevin Klein, 34, cycled to Calton Hill, Edinburgh at 3.30am to capture these stunning pictures of the lightning strikes this morning as the sky was lit up.

The Met Office issued weather warnings for thunderstorms across Edinburgh today, with temperatures expected to hit 25°C.

Kevin, from Edinburgh, spent almost two hours photographing the spectacular display - despite being scared of the horrific weather conditions.

Kevin, a research and computer science student said: "I checked the Met Office yesterday and it said there was a storm coming.

"I decided to cycle over to Calton Hill and I noticed the sky lighting up and got a few photos.

"The pictures I took you can see the lightning strikes. It was just a lucky shot.

"I got excited. The whole sky literally lit up for a second.

"I was scared to be taking pictures in those weather conditions but I love things like that.

"I like hunting sunrises, sunsets, lightning.

"I couldn't believe it to be honest.

"I ended up heading home at about 5am this morning.

"The first thing I did was go in for a shower because I was completely soaked."