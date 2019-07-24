Boris Johnson’s entry into Downing Street was foreshadowed by a series of Cabinet resignations from high-profile Tory opponents of a no-deal Brexit.

David Lidington is the latest to confirm he is leaving his role as the Minister for the Cabinet Office, saying "it's the right moment to move on".

Philip Hammond also quit as Chancellor, Rory Stewart resigned as International Development Secretary and David Gauke left his post as Justice Secretary in the hours before the Tory leader was to enter No 10 as prime minister.

I wrote to @BorisJohnson yesterday to congratulate him on his election, to wish him well & to say I've decided that after 20 yrs on the front bench it's the right moment to move on. I shall leave the govt when @theresa_may offers her resignation to The Queen. — David Lidington (@DLidington) July 24, 2019

The apparently co-ordinated resignations from Government on Wednesday came after Theresa May gave her last Prime Minister’s Questions and as Mr Johnson was shaping up a Government to deliver Brexit.

Mr Gauke had previously indicated that he could not serve in a Johnson administration and would resign before he was sacked.

Mr Hammond, a staunch opponent of a no-deal Brexit, said the new Prime Minister should be “free to choose a chancellor who is fully aligned with his policy position”.