SCANS can be used to accurately predict how multiple sclerosis will develop years into the future in patients newly-diagnosed with the disease, a new study has found.

Researchers followed 164 people over a 15 year period and found that the MRI scans taken when individuals were first diagnosed with MS contained signs of future disease progression.

For example, early spinal cord damage indicated people were much more likely to go on to develop the secondary progressive form of MS, which currently has no treatment and is is characterised by steadily worsening disability.

A spinal cord MRI indicated the level of disability a person was likely to face in future.

They also found an association between lesions seen in the brain when patient's are experiencing a flare-up of their symptoms, and their physical and cognitive performance later in life.

Over 11,000 people live with MS in Scotland.

The charity, MS Society Scotland - who helped fund the study - said one of the most difficult things about being diagnosed is the huge variation in the condition in terms of how quickly it progresses, how disabled a person may become, and how cognitive performance is affected.

Accurate predictions based on MRI would enable personalised treatment plans to be drawn up in advance, it said.

Director of MS Society Scotland, Morna Simpkins, said: “MS damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things like walk, talk, eat and think.

"It’s also different for everyone and there isn’t currently a consistent way of predicting what course MS might take.

"This can be incredibly distressing and make decisions about treatment, family, and life in general very difficult.

"By identifying key factors that appear very early on and indicate how someone’s MS might develop, this study has proved crucial. We’re pleased to have funded the work and look forward to seeing it progress so people living with MS can finally have more certainty about the future.”

Karen Pickering, from Lochgilphead, was diagnosed with relapsing MS in 2007 and welcomed the research.

She said: “It’s hard to know whether I would have wanted more insight into how my MS might progress when I was first diagnosed but, looking back, I definitely wish more information had been available.

“There’s so much uncertainty around MS and anything that could help you know and plan a little bit more can only be a good thing for me – though I know that won’t be the case for everyone.

“When you are diagnosed you can think the worst so to remove a bit of that stress would have been a good thing. Not just for myself but for my loved ones as well.”

After 15 years, all participants had their disability assessed using measures including the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS).

Of the participants, 94 had the relapsing form of multiple sclerosis, 25 the secondary progressive form, 45 had still experienced only one neurological episode thought to be MS, and two had also developed other disorders.

Melanie Ellis, 53, from Walthamstow in London, has relapsing MS and participated in the research.

She said: “I signed up to the study over 15 years ago – at the time I didn’t even know I had MS, but I’d lost my vision in one eye and they asked me to take part.

"My view is if you can help and it isn’t going to cause you any pain, go for it. I’m amazed by the results today. I know not everyone will want to know how their MS is going to turn out but it’s different for everyone, and I’m the sort of person who likes to know.

"If you know what’s going on you can at least deal with it, rather than sitting waiting for something awful to happen.”

The study, published today in the journal Brain, was led by Dr Wallace Brownlee and MS Society Scientific Ambassador Professor Olga Ciccarelli.

Dr Brownlee said: "We already use MRI scans to diagnose MS and to monitor the course of the disease.

"These findings – which suggest existing measures, routinely available in clinical practice, can provide a long-term prognosis – are a major advance that will be welcomed by many in the MS community.

"MS can be relentless, painful, and disabling, but being able to predict how a person’s MS might progress will mean more certainty, better treatment choices, and hopefully better long term outcomes for everyone living with the condition."