THERESA May has predicted at least one of the current female MPs will succeed her in Downing street, as she criticised the Labour party for never having a woman as its leader.

Responding to the longest serving female MP, the Mother of the House Harriet Harman, at PMQs, Mrs May she was one of just 13 female Tory MPs when she was first elected in 1997.

She said: “Indeed, one Labour Member of Parliament approached me to encourage me to sign a private Member’s Bill list because he assumed that, as a woman, I must have been a Labour Member of Parliament.

“I am proud to have played my part in getting more women MPs in this House. I am sure that among the women in this House today there is a future Prime Minister - perhaps more than one.”

Referring to Mrs May’s first meeting with President Donald Trump, Ms Harman offered “a word of sisterly advice - sometimes, you just have to be a bit more careful when a man wants to hold your hand.”

The new LibDem leader Jo Swinson told Mrs May it was “inspiring” for girls in her East Dunbartonshire seat to see a female First Minister of Scotland and UK Prime Minister.

In a dig at Boris Johnson, she asked Mrs May’s advice for women “on how to deal with those men who think they could do a better job but are not prepared to do the actual work?”

Mrs May congratulated Ms Swinson on her new position, and said she was pleased to see an MP with a Scottish seat in a UK role, underlining the Union.

She said: “As I stand down, I am pleased to be able to hand the baton on to another female leader of a political party.

“As I look around the Chamber, I have to say that we almost have a full set. My party has had two women leaders, the Liberal Democrats now have a woman leader, and the SNP has a woman leader, as does the DUP, Plaid and the Greens.

“Even the independent TIGger group, Change UK, or whatever they are calling themselves this week, are now on to their second woman leader.

“There is only one party in this House letting the side down: the Labour party.”