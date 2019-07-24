Boris Johnson has undertaken the biggest Cabinet clear-out in political history with 16 ministers from Theresa May's Cabinet having resigned or been sacked.

The new Prime Minister is making clear that he will be leading a completely new-look Government.

Among the casualties is David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, who tweeted: "Disappointed but not surprised to be leaving the Scotland Office after 9 years. Will, of course, support the new Government, but as I said to PM this afternoon I will also hold him to account on his commitments to the Union. Hope there’s still room on the backbenches!"

Jeremy Hunt, Mr Johnson's challenger for the leadership, has left the Foreign Office after turning down the job of Defence Secretary.

Brexiteer Dominic Raab has been made the new Foreign Secretary as well as First Secretary of State, making him Mr Johnson's deputy.

Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, becomes the new Chancellor and Priti Patel replaces him at the Home Office.

Stephen Barclay keeps his job as Brexit Secretary while Michael Gove is promoted from Environment to become Cabinet Office Minister, who bears the grand title of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. It is thought the Scot will be in charge of no-deal planning.

Ensconced in his Commons office, the new Prime Minister was earlier engaged in the process of “resigning” people.

He has been seeing colleague after colleague to tell them their time is up ahead of announcing their replacements from his office in Downing St later this evening.

After David Lidington, Philip Hammond, David Gauke and Rory Stewart resigned ahead of time, among those who have since been told their services are no longer required are: Penny Mordaunt, the Defence Secretary; Liam Fox, the Trade Secretary; Chris Grayling, the Transport Secretary; Damian Hinds, the Education Secretary; James Brokenshire, the Housing Secretary; Karen Bradley, the Northern Ireland Secretary, Greg Clark, the Business Secretary, Jeremy Wright, the Culture Secretary, and Mel Stride, the Commons Leader.

By 5.30pm, this means 16 out of the 23-strong May Cabinet, including the former PM herself, have left.

Caroline Nokes, the Immigration Minister, who can attend Cabinet, has also gone.