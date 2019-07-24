THERESA May has used her last Prime Minister’s Questions to urge Jeremy Corbyn to follow her lead and resign.

After a tetchy final exchange with the Labour leader, she said: “As a party leader who has accepted when her time was up, perhaps the time is now for him to do the same?”

Independent MP Ian Austin, who quit Labour over its “culture of anti-Semitism” in February, later told Mrs May he associated himself “completely” with her “fine answer”, adding: “It’s absolutely clear to me that the vast majority of Labour MPs agree with her too”.

Mrs May last week made Mr Austin, the MP for Dudley North, a trade envoy to Israel.

The comments about Mr Corbyn were a rare sour note in a PMQs in which MPs generally praised Mrs May for her commitment to public service - if not her lasting achievements - and implicitly contrasted her dedication with her successor’s record and attitude.

Mrs May was cheered as she entered a packed chamber shortly before noon, and drew attention to her husband Philip watching from the gallery.

After more than an hour fielding questions - a record for PMQs - her voice cracked as she said her duty now would be to serve her Maidenhead constituency from the backbenches.

She said: “That duty to serve my constituents will remain my greatest motivation.”

As she left to make her way back to Downing Street, she received a standing ovation from Tory, LibDem and DUP MPs, while most of Labour and the SNP remained silent.

The tone of the set-piece occasion was set by Labour MP Ruth Cadbury, who said she “profoundly disagreed” with many of Mrs May’s decisions and policies, but recognised her “respect for public service and for the future of our country”.

In the first of many swipes at Boris Johnson, Ms Cadbury continued: “So how does she feel about handing over to a man who, among many things, is happy to demonise Muslims, is prepared to chuck our loyal public servants and diplomats under a bus, and promises to sell our country out to Donald Trump and his friends?”

Mrs May said she was “pleased to hand over to an incoming leader of the Conservative party and Prime Minister who I worked with when he was in my Cabinet, and who is committed, as a Conservative who stood on a Conservative manifesto in 2017, to delivering on the vote of the British people in 2016 and to delivering a bright future for this country”.

Mr Corbyn praised Mrs May’s “sense of public duty”.

He said: “ I hope she has a marginally more relaxing time on the Back Benches. Perhaps, like the Chancellor, she will even help me oppose the reckless plans of her successor.”

When Tory MPs jeered, he added: “I am glad the Government party is in such good heart today. Tomorrow it won’t be.”

The Labour leader then highlighted increases in child poverty, violent crime, NHS waiting times, food bank use and school class sizes during Mrs May’s three years in office.

“Does the Prime Minister have any regrets about any of those things I’ve just said?”

Mrs May said it was very good to see her party in good heart, adding: “It is more than I can say for the Labour Party”.

She went on: “Let me just say something about my record over the past three years and how I measure it. It is in the opportunity for every child who is now in a better school. It is in the comfort for every person who now has a job for the first time in their life. It is in the hope of every disadvantaged young person now able to go to university. It is in the joy of every couple who can now move into their own home.

“At its heart, politics is not about exchanges across the Dispatch Box. Nor is it about eloquent speeches or media headlines. Politics is about the difference we make every day to the lives of people up and down this country. They are our reason for being here, and we should never forget it.”

After Mr Corbyn asked if she thought Mr Johnson would succeed on Brexit where she had failed, she said she had worked “tirelessly” for a good deal and to get it through Parliament, whereas Mr Corbyn had voted against it then walked away from talks.

“At every stage, his only interest has been playing party politics, and frankly, he should be ashamed of himself,” she said.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he had had his “differences” with Mrs May, adding: “It has not often been a shared meeting of minds.”

He said: “However with the Prime Minister standing down today, the time for holding the Prime Minister to account has passed. The burdens of office are considerable, the loneliness of leadership can be stark. Whilst there are times we have clashed on points of political difference, equally we have stood together when it has been right to do so.”

He added: “Is she confident that the office of Prime Minister can be upheld by her flagrant successor?”

Mrs May praised her chief of staff Gavin Barwell before congratulating Mr Johnson.

“He will take over as Prime Minister and I look forward to a first-class Conservative Government under his leadership, delivering for the whole of the United Kingdom.”

LibDem MP Tom Brake asked if Mrs May agreed politicians should “never resort to, nor fail to call out, nationalistic rhetoric” which demonised others, “because if they do, they are neither fit to be a President nor a Prime Minister?”

Mrs May replied: “It behoves all of us as politicians - indeed, everyone in public life - to be careful about the language we use and to ensure that we give a clear a message that there is no place in our society for racism or hate crime.”