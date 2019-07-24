The Queen has appointed Lord Reed to be the next president of the UK Supreme Court. He is the first Scottish judge to hold that position.

Lord Reed will take over from Baroness Hale of Richmond on January 11th 2020.

Following a selection process, he was appointed alongside Lord Justice Hamblem, Lord Justice Leggatt and Professor Andrew Burrows who have been appointed to serve as justices to the Supreme Court.

They will join the UK’s top appeal court next year.

The Queen has also made Lord Reed a life peer in recognition of his contribution to law and justice reform.

After studying at Edinburgh and Oxford Universities, Lord Reed qualified as an advocate in Scotland and as a barrister in England and Wales.

He was appointed as a justice of the Supreme Court in 2012 and has been Deputy President since June 2018.

Prior to his appointment to the Supreme Court he served as a judge in Scotland, sitting from 1998 to 2008 in the Outer House of the Court of Session, and from 2008 to 2012 in the Inner House.

Following the announcement, Lord Reed said: “I reflect on the achievements of the distinguished Presidents who have come before me. I am privileged to follow them in working with my colleagues to maintain the fundamental role which the Supreme Court plays in the law of our country.

“As President I will continue to champion the rule of law, alongside promoting public understanding of the role of the judiciary and maintaining the high regard in which the Court is held around the world.”